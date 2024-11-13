State trooper retires after 36 years in Johnson County

An Indiana State Police trooper from Franklin is retiring and will take up a new role for the state in Seymour.

According to the Indiana State Police, Master Trooper Kelly Lazzell has retired after 36 years with the department. His final shift was Sunday and he will turn in his gear tomorrow.

Lazzell is a graduate of Franklin High School and attended Indiana State University. After returning to Johnson County, he was hired as a deputy in the sheriff’s department. He became a trooper in November of 1988 and was assigned to the Indianapolis district, where he primarily patrolled in Johnson County. Additionally he served as a firearms instructor for 21 years, a member of the Mobile Field Force, a field training officer, a commercial vehicle inspector and worked with the Franklin Schools on safety training.

Starting in January, Lazzell will continue his career in law enforcement, as an Indiana State Police Motor Carrier Inspector at the Seymour scale-house.