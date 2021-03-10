State trooper accused of driving drunk

An Indiana state trooper is on leave after a drunk driving arrest in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a deputy noticed an SUV speeding and crossing the centerline at about 12:34 a.m. yesterday morning in the White River Township area. The deputy pulled the vehicle voter and while talking to the driver, 37-year-old Marcus Tow of Martinsville, the deputy smelled alcohol.

Tow failed several field sobriety tests and refused a certified chemical test, according to police reports. A search warrant was obtained and his blood was collected. Toxicology results are still pending.

He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and taken to the Johnson County Jail.

Tow told deputies that he worked for the Indiana State Police. His police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of the case.

The case has been forwarded to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s office.