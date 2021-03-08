State sees low numbers of COVID-19 deaths

Indiana added 11 deaths from COVID-19 in Sunday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health, one of the lowest tallies since last July. None of those deaths were in Bartholomew County or surrounding counties.

Bartholomew reported 8 new cases of COVID-19, Shelby 2, Jennings 2, Jackson 5 and Johnson had 19 newly reported cases. Decatur and Brown counties had no new cases to report.

Bartholomew, Shelby and Jackson counties remain yellow on the state’s color-coded advisory level map, showing a moderate spread of the disease. Brown, Johnson, Decatur and Jennings counties are all in the blue, showing minor spread of the disease.