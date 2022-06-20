State Road 58 work rescheduled to start in July

Closures on State Road 58 in Jackson County have been delayed again.

INDOT now says that the closures to replace drainage structures, set to start today, have now been rescheduled to start in July. The road was originally scheduled to close in early May, and then today, but has been delayed again due to utility conflicts.

State Road 58 will close for up to 30 days in mid-July at a tributary to South Fork Salt Creek, about 13 miles east of State Road 446.

The next replacement is set for mid August.