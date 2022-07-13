State Road 58 set to close Monday for delayed work

State Road 58 in Jackson County will be closing Monday as crews work to replace drainage structures on the highway over the next several months.

The work was originally set to start in May, but has been delayed due to utility conflicts.

The first closure will be at an unnamed tributary of Salt Creek, about 13.4 miles east of State Road 446, between County Roads 550W and 650W in Jackson County starting Monday.

The work will move to Lawrence County in August. Then return in mid-September to Jackson County, where State Road 58 will be closed just under 10 miles east of State Road 446 between Pike Road and Jackson County Road 980 W.

The highway will be closed for about 30 days at each location. The official detour follows State Road 446, U.S. 50 and State Road 135. Access will be maintained for local residents but thru traffic should use an alternate route.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.