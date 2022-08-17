State Road 58 closures moving in Jackson County

INDOT says the work schedule is moving up for a series of small drainage structure replacements that are closing parts of State Road 58 in Jackson County.

Work on the first structure is expected to finish this Friday. The road has been closed between County Road 550W and 650W, about 13 miles east of State Road 446.

Work will then move on to a structure between Pike Road and County Road 980W, about 10 miles east of State Road 446, which will close the highway for about 30 days.

A final structure replacement will close State Road 58 in Lawrence County for about 30 days starting in mid-September.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

The official detour follows State Road 446, U.S. 50 and State Road 135. Access is being maintained for local residents but through traffic should use an alternate route.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all construction zones.