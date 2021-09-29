State Road 58 closure set for next week in Jackson County

A reminder that INDOT will be closing State Road 58 in Jackson County next week for five weeks, starting on Monday.

Contractors will be installing a culvert replacement between Jackson County Roads 950N and 1075N, north of Spraytown. You should take an alternate route. The official detour follows State Road 258 to State Road 11 and then Interstate 65.

You are asked to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.