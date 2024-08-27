State Road 58 closing next month near Waymansville

State Road 58 will be closing for up to 30 days starting next month.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, contractors will be closing the road about 2.3 miles north of Waymansville starting on Monday, Sept. 9th to replace a culvert. That will be just south of West County Road 700S.

The work is expected to take up to a month, but the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

The official detour route which take Interstate 65 to State Road 11 to State Road 258 and then back to State Road 58.

This project is part of a $4.5 million contract awarded to Force Construction.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to use extra caution for worker safety in all work zones.