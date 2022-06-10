State Road 58 closing for road work in late June

Sections of State Road 58 will be closing in the coming weeks as crews replace small drainage structures in Jackson and Lawrence counties.

The work was originally set to be started in May but was delayed due to utilities work.

INDOT says that contractors are set to close the state highway at an unnamed tributary of Salt Creek, about 13.4 miles east of State Road 446, between County Roads 550W and 650W in Jackson County starting Monday, June 20th.

In late July, State Road 58 will be closed just under 10 miles east of State Road 446 between Pike Road and Jackson County Road 980 W.

The work will move to Lawrence County in late August.

The official detour follows State Road 446, U.S. 50 and State Road 135. Access will be maintained for local residents but thru traffic should use an alternate route.

The highway will be closed for about 30 days at each location. The $1 million contract is supposed to be finished by October. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.