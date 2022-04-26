State Road 58 closing for drainage structure projects

State Road 58 in Jackson and Lawrence Counties will be closing for up to three months starting on Sunday for a series of three small drainage structure replacements between State Road 135 and State Road 446.

INDOT says the road will close on Sunday in Jackson County for up to 30 days about 12 miles east of State Road 446 between Jackson County Roads 550W and 650W. That is over an unnamed tributary to South Fork Salt Creek.

Also in Jackson County, the road will close for about 30 days starting in early June about 10 miles east of State Road 446, between Pike Road and County Road 980W.

The final closing in Lawrence County will start in early July. The schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT says that access will remain open for local residents, but through traffic should take a different route. The official detour will take State Road 446, U.S. 50 and State Road 135.

Five Star Company is the contractor for the $1 million dollar project.

INDOT says you should slow down, drive without distractions and be alert for worker safety in all construction zones.