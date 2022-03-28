State Road 46 project to tie up traffic through October
INDOT contractors will begin working on State Road 46 in eastern Bartholomew County on Monday April 4th.
The crews from Dave O’Mara Contractor will be patching, milling and repaving a section of the highway between State Road 7 and State Road 9. You can expect to see single lane closures for the resurfacing work.
A pipe replacement between U.S. 31 and County Road 450E is coming in May and will require closing the highway for about 7 days. Access will be maintained for local residents.
The work is expected to take until the end of October on the $3.7 million dollar project.