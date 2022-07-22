Local News Top Story 

State Road 46 lane to close for work near Interstate 65

INDOT says you will see a lane of westbound State Road 46 closed in Columbus for several days next week.

According to the agency, crews will be installing a camera pole with work starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday, weather permitting. The right lane of westbound State Road 46 will close at about 6 a.m. each morning at Interstate 65 and reopen in the evening.

You should seek an alternate route if you can.

The work is part of the $65 million project adding travel lanes on Interstate 65.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert for worker safety in all construction zones.

State Road 46 roadwork. Map courtesy of INDOT