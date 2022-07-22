State Road 46 lane to close for work near Interstate 65

INDOT says you will see a lane of westbound State Road 46 closed in Columbus for several days next week.

According to the agency, crews will be installing a camera pole with work starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday, weather permitting. The right lane of westbound State Road 46 will close at about 6 a.m. each morning at Interstate 65 and reopen in the evening.

You should seek an alternate route if you can.

The work is part of the $65 million project adding travel lanes on Interstate 65.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert for worker safety in all construction zones.