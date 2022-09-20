State Road 46 closing in Decatur County for 45 days

INDOT says that State Road 46 in Decatur County will be closing next week for up to 45 days while crews work to replace a box culvert under the road.

The work will be near New Point, about nine miles east of U.S. 421. The detour will take State Road 3, Interstate 74 and State Road 229. It is scheduled to start on Monday and the work schedule is dependent on the weather.

This is part of a $1 million contract with Dave O’Mara Contractors which also included a drainage structure replacement near Morris that finished earlier this summer and a new bridge deck on the bridge over Sand Creek in Decatur County, which is scheduled for next year.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use caution and to be alert to worker’s safety in all construction zones.