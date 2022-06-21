State Road 46 closing east of Columbus for pipe replacement

State Road 46 will be closing in eastern Bartholomew County next week while contractors replace a pipe.

According to INDOT, the work will start on or after Monday between U.S. 31 and County Road 450E and it will last through Friday, July 1st. The schedule is dependent on the weather.

The detour will take traffic to U.S. 31, State Road 7, U.S. 50 and State Road 3. Access will be maintained for local residents.

INDOT says that Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. will be the workers on the $3.7 million dollar contract that includes patching, milling and paving State Road 46 between State Roads 7 and 9.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert for worker safety when you are traveling through construction zones.