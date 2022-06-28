State Road 46 closed through Friday in eastern Bartholomew County

State Road 46 is closed in eastern Bartholomew County this week while contractors replace a pipe.

According to INDOT, the work between U.S. 31 and County Road 450E will last through Friday, July 1st.

The detour takes traffic to U.S. 31, State Road 7, U.S. 50 and State Road 3. Access will be maintained for local residents.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert for worker safety when you are traveling through construction zones.