State Road 45 to close for work on drainage structure

State Road 45 near Bean Blossom is scheduled to close next week to replace a drainage structure near Morrison Road. INDOT says that contractors for Duncan Robertson Inc. are planning to start work on Monday on the replacement, which should take about three weeks.

The official detour will take State Road 135 and State Road 46 through Nashville and Bloomington.

The project is part of a $1.2 million rehabilitation contract that also includes a bridge deck overlay on S.R. 135 over Bean Blossom Creek. That project is expected to be complete by the end of August.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.