State Road 3 lanes reopening at railroad crossing

INDOT says that work on State Road 3 in Decatur County is scheduled to switch lanes starting today.

According to the highway department, Central Railroad of Indiana is working at the previous railroad crossing south of S.R. 46 near Greensburg. Crews are reinstalling the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain.

Southbound State Road 3 is expected to reopen today, with the northbound lanes closign for an estimated five more days. During the closures, traffic will be detoured to State Road 46 to State Road 9 to Interstate 74 to U.S. 421 and then back to State Road 3.

The schedule is dependent on the weather.

The closures were originally scheduled for last month but were delayed.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use caution and to be alert to worker’s safety in all construction zones.