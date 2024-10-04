State Road 258 closing Tuesday in Jackson County

State Road 258 in Jackson County will be closing for about a month while crews work to replace a structure in the road.

According to INDOT, that will be happening about 2.5 miles east of Freetown starting Tuesday, Oct. 8th and it is expected to be complete by late November, weather permitting. The official detour will take State Road 135 to U.S. 50 and then back to State Road 258.

5 Star Company, Inc. is the contractor for the $1.1 million dollar contract.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.