State Road 258 closing in Jackson County for culvert work

INDOT says that contractors will be closing State Road 258 east of Freetown in Jackson County starting today to replace two box culverts. The work is expected to take about two months.

Work will start near Persimmon Lake Drive and when that work is finished to a second culvert between Base Road and Jackson County Road 100E at Coon Creek. The road will close for 30 days at each location, Both locations will not be closed at the same time.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.