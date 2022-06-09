State Road 250 closing in Jennings County for up to three months

INDOT says that contractors will be closing the State Road 250 bridge over Slate Creek in Jennings County on Monday for up to three months as contractors work to replace the superstructure of the bridge.

The bridge is about four miles west of State Road 3 in Jennings County between County Roads 675W and 475W.

The detour will use State Roads 3 and 256 and Interstate 65 at the Uniontown exit.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.