State Road 250 closing for culvert work in Jackson County

State Road 250 will be closing in Jackson County for more than a month while crews replace a box culvert.

According to INDOT, the closure will take place about one mile east of State Road 39 between Brownstown and Dudleytown starting on Monday, June 17th. It is expected to take up to five weeks, depending on the weather.

The official detour route will take State Road 250 to U.S. 50 to State Road 11.

Dave O’Mara Contractors will be working on the project. This is part of a $4.5 million dollars six bridge contract in the southeastern Indiana INDOT District.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to drive without distractions, to be extra cautious and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.