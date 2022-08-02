State Road 235 closing next week in Jackson County

Contractors will be closing State Road 235 in Jackson County starting next week and lasting about a month while crews replace a box culvert.

INDOT says that E&B Paving will be closing the highway just west of County Road 600W near Medora starting Monday for an estimated 30 days. Traffic will be detoured on State Road 135 and U.S. 50 during the work. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

The work is part of a $744,000 contract that also includes replacing a box culvert north of Medora on State Road 235. That second project is expected to start in September.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all construction zones.