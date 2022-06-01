State Road 135 to Close in Johnson County

Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) contractor HIS Constructors plans to close State Road 135, north of Trafalgar in Johnson County to complete a structure replacement project. The structure is located 1.23 miles north of State Road 252 and will close for up to 60 days on or after Wednesday, June 1st.

Traffic will be rerouted along the detour which follows State Road 252, US 31, State Road 144, and State Road 44. Local access will be maintained up to the point of closure.

The $2 million contract was awarded in January and also includes a bridge replacement project on S.R. 252 at West Fork Crooked Creek in Morgan County.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.