State Road 135 to close for a month in Jackson County

INDOT says that contractors are planning to close State Road 135 in Jackson County for about a month to replace a box culvert there.

Dave O’Mara Contractor plans to close the road starting on Monday, April 5th. The official detour will follow U.S. 50 to State Road 11 to State Road 258. To continue north on State Road 135, you should use State Road 58 to Interstate 65 to State Road 46. This is because the State Road 135 bridge over Kiper Creek is closed because of a superstructure replacement project that began earlier this month.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to use extra caution, and drive without distractions in and near all work zones. All work is dependent on the weather and schedules are subject to change.