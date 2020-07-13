State Road 135 resurfacing work to start this week

You should be seeing chip and seal operations starting Wednesday on State Road 135 in Jackson and Brown counties. INDOT says that the work will be going on from State Road 58 near Freetown to State Road 46 near Gnaw Bone.

Work will take three to four days at each location and you can expect to see lanes closed during the work. INDOT says that chip-and-seal is viewed as a cost-effective pavement preservation technique. The existing road is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and gives the road weatherproof protection. Once the seal coat is applied, loose gravel is then applied to the new asphalt and then fog sealed.

INDOT says that this will extend the life of the road and save on further maintenance. Each dollar spent on chip-and-seal saves $6 to $14 dollars over the life of the roadway.