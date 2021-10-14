State Road 135 culvert work rescheduled for next week

INDOT is delaying work on two culverts on State Road 135 in Jackson County until next week.

Culverts north of Vallonia and near the Muscatatuck River bridge were originally set to be replaced today and tomorrow. But that will now be Tuesday and Wednesday next week, weather permitting.

You can expect the highway to be closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m both days with each culvert taking about a day to replace. Local traffic will be allowed access but thru traffic should find an alternative route.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in all work zones.