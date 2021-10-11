State Road 135 closing in Jackson County Wednesday

INDOT is planning to replace culverts on State Road 135 in Jackson County starting Wednesday.

Crews will be closing the highway from 8 to 3:30 to replace three culverts, with each taking about a day to replace. Two culverts are north of Vallonia and one is just north of the Muscatatuck River bridge near Millport.

INDOT says that access for local traffic will still be allowed during the closures, however you should find an alternate route. The work is expected to be finished by the end of the day Friday, weather permitting.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones.