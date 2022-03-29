State Road 135 bridge restriction starting in Brown County.

You will see temporary traffic signals at a bridge construction project in Brown County, starting next week.

INDOT says that work is scheduled to start in April replacing the superstructure of the State Road 135 bridge over Pleasant Valley Creek. That is south of State Road 46, near Van Buren Elementary School.

On Monday, the road will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals in place. Those measures should stay in place through early July.

Milestone Contractors will be the crews working on the $2 million project.

INDOT asks you to use extra caution, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in construction zones. The schedule is dependent on the weather.