State Road 11 to see weekend closings in Jackson County

INDOT says that contractors will be closing a two and a half mile section of State Road 11 in Jackson County over the next two weekends for concrete patching.

State Road 11 is scheduled to close between Reddington Road in Rockford and Interstate 65 starting Friday through Monday and again on Friday, July 31st to Monday Aug. 3rd. Closures will begin at 9 on Friday nights and end at 6 a.m. the following Monday morning.

Local traffic will still have access but all through traffic should take the detour which will follow Interstate 65 to U.S. 50 and then to State Road 11 in Seymour.

After the concrete is patched, crews ill complete permanent striping and install raised pavement markers. The work is dependent on the weather. This is part of a $1.4 million dollar pavement replacement and restoration contract. The work is being done by Dave O’Mara Contractors.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in work zones.