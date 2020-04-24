State Road 11 to see closures during overpass work

INDOT says that you will see delays on State Road 11 near Garden City next week, as crews put beams in place for the railroad overpass heading into downtown Columbus.

On Wednesday and Thursday you can expect intermittent closures will take place for up to 20 minutes at a time while the beams are set in place over State Road 11. Those closures are planned between noon and 8 in the evening each day, with a break from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Law enforcement will be on site to direct traffic and message boards will be in place to alert motorists.

Beams will be set over the railroad tracks earlier in the week, but no road closures will be necessary.

The new overpass is set to open late this year. In the coming months, you will see lane closures on the Third Street bridge in May, a full closure of State Road 11 in June and lane restrictions on State Road 46 this fall.

Milestone Contractors is the contractor for the $30 million interchange project.