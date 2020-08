A reminder, that the State Road 11 and Interstate 65 interchange in Jackson County is due to close today for three months, while a new interchange is built at that location.

The official detour will take State Road 46 in Columbus to U.S. 31 and then to U.S. 50 in Seymour.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions through all work zones.

The new interchange is expected to reopen in November.