State Road 11 to close Friday morning

The Indiana Department of Transportation is announcing that State Road 11 will close on the south side of Seymour Friday afternoon while final paving is done on the new roundabout.

The highway will close from about 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday between Steven Drive and Farmington Road, or County Road 300N. However access to businesses and homes in the area will be maintained.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

Once the paving is complete, you will be able to drive north and south on the roundabout, however the Burkhart Boulevard exits will remain closed to traffic.

This is part of the city of Seymour project to build a Burkhart Boulevard bypass over the railroad tracks around the south side of the city.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use caution and to be alert to worker safety in all construction zones.