State Road 11 Interchange at I-65 to Close Soon

The State Road 11 interchange at I-65 at exit 55 will be shut down starting on or after August 10th for a reconstruction project. All entrance and exit ramps and the state road overpass will be closed to traffic while existing ramps are removed and the area is reconfigured to a dog bone interchange. The new interchange will feature two single lane roundabouts with interior truck aprons on either side of the overpass, resembling a dog bone from above. The official detour for the closure will follow state road 46 in Columbus to U.S 31 to US 50 in Seymour. The interchange is expected to reopen in November.