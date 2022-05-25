State Road 11 closing for railroad work in Seymour

website maker State Road 11 will be closing in downtown Seymour next week while crews from CSX work on the railroad track.

INDOT says that the work will be closing State Road 11 or Broadway Street, at the railroad crossing north of U.S. 50, between Circle and 2nd Streets on Tuesday, May 31st.

The street is expected to close at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and remain closed until 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 2nd. An official detour will follow U.S. 50 and Interstate 65.