State Road 11 closed for 30 days south of Columbus

A reminder that State Road 11 closed this morning for the next 30 days, between Columbus and Garden City. Crews are working on the railroad overpass into downtown Columbus. The official detour according to INDOT is to take State Road 46 to Interstate 65, then south to State Road 58 at Walesboro.

The Columbus city engineer’s office is also announcing that the next phase of the State Street corridor improvements kicks off this morning. The right turn lane from Central Ave to Third Street will be restricted this morning to allow for the traffic switch to occur. The right lane of Third Street will be closed starting today. The west bound right lane of Second Street will be restricted to allow room for the traffic switch. California Street will remain open.