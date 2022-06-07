State Road 11 bridge to close one lane near Seymour

A bridge on State Road 11 leading into Seymour will be reduced to one lane for up to four months starting on Monday as crews replace the bridge superstructure.

INDOT says that there will be a temporary traffic signal at the bridge over the East Fork White River overflow north of Rockford.

The work is expected to take 120 days but the schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in all work zones.