State reports 142 new deaths from COVID-19

Indiana health officials are reporting 142 new deaths from COVID-19 in today’s numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health. However those deaths date back from Oct. 27th to yesterday.

The state also reported 5,518 new COVID-19 cases and a 7-day positivity rate of 11 percent.

Johnson County led area counties with four deaths from the disease reported. Jennings and Decatur counties each reported one new death.

Bartholomew County had 69 new cases to report, with a 7-day positivity rate of 10.7 percent. Decatur had 7 new cases, Jennings 17, Jackson 58, Brown 8, Johnson 134 and Shelby 45.

Bartholomew and all of its surrounding counties remain orange on the state’s color coded metric map, meaning serious spread of the disease.