State regulators set public hearing on Columbus water price increase

You will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed water rate price increase by Columbus City Utilities next week.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will be holding a public field hearing starting at 6 on Dec. 2nd in the Belvedere Room at Hotel Indigo on Brown Street to get public testimony on the rate hike.

The city is proposing an increase in three phases. If approved, water charges for a residential customer using 5,000 gallons per month would rise in August 2021 from $11.43 to $16.60. Those charges would later increase to $19.41 in January of 2023 and then to $20.65 in January 2024.

Columbus City Utilities says the increase is due to higher operating and maintenance costs and will be used to pay for $22.2 million in bonds to make infrastructure improvements. Those improvements include the construction of new wells, a new storage tank and improvements to four others, new transmission and distribution mains, laboratory and treatment plant improvements, upgraded software, and new meters, among other projects.

You can speak in person at the field hearing, but because of COVID-19, customers are urged to participate by phone instead of in person. If you do attend the hearing in person, you will be required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.

If you are interested in speaking at the Dec. 2nd hearing, you should call to pre-register by noon on Dec. 2nd at 317-232-5888.

Comments are welcome via the OUCCs website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at[email protected], or by mail at:

Consumer Services Staff

Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor

115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Those are due by Dec. 8th.