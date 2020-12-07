State positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to climb

Indiana is reporting 6,678 new positive COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 as of yesterday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health, but some of those tests date back to late November.

The state is also reporting 34 deaths and a 7-day positivity rate of 13.6 percent. That’s the highest positivity rate since April.

Bartholomew County had 60 new cases to report, with a 7-day positivity rate of 12.9 percent. Decatur had 53 new cases, Jennings 41, Jackson 60, Brown 10, Johnson 207 and Shelby 54. Johnson County had two new deaths from the disease and Shelby had one.

Jackson County continues to be red on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 spread map, showing a severe spread of the disease. Bartholomew and other surrounding counties remain orange, showing serious spread of the disease.