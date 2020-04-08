State police warn of stimulus check scammers

Indiana State Police are warning that scammers are trying to snag government stimulus payments.

Troopers say not to give the scammers, swindlers, and frauds an open door. Police are suggesting that you be especially vigilant in protecting your personal information over the next few months to avoid being scammed.

They say that the IRS will not contact you via telephone or email asking for any personal information. All stimulus check information will be automatically gathered by the IRS from your actual tax return data. The direct deposits and checks will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people.

Distribution of the payments should begin over the next three weeks.