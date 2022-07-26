State police warn of Indiana unemployment system scam

Indiana Troopers are warning of a scam that appears to be a text from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

According to Indiana State Police reports, you could receive the scam text, supposedly alerting you that you have unclaimed money from the state. However, clicking on the link in the text will take you to a webpage asking for personal and confidential information. If you enter your information, it can be stolen by the scammers, giving them access to your personal accounts, state police say.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says that it will not send you a text or email asking you to click on a link to receive benefits or a payment.

State police say one of the easiest ways to protect yourself from scammers by text or email is to simply ignore and delete requests from unknown senders. Never provide information such as your name, social security number, bank accounts or credit cards to someone you don’t know.