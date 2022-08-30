State police warn of holiday crackdown on impaired driving

website maker Indiana State Police are joining other police agencies around the state cracking down on impaired drivers through the upcoming holiday weekend.

You will see officers out on the road in high visibility patrols, targeting drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol with the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over blitz.

Drunk driving is involved in about a quarter of Indiana’s fatal crashes. Police say drunk driving not only risks your life and the lives of others, but you could also could face arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees. The average drunk driving arrest costs up to $10,000.

Police say that even if you have had only one drink, you should designate a sober driver, use public transportation or use a ride service to get home safely.

The extra high-visibility enforcement effort is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.