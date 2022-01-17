State Police: Trucker driving at nearly 3x legal alcohol limit

A truck driver driving through Bartholomew and Jackson counties had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he was pulled over

According to reports from the Indiana State Police, witnesses reported the semi driving erratically on southbound I-65. Troopers stopped the vehicle just north of the Seymour exit. The driver, 62-year-old Mikhail Popov of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina appeared intoxicated and a breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .225 percent.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 percent or greater.

State police encourage you to call 911 if you see a vehicle operating in a unsafe or dangerous manner.