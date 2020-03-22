State police seek to quell rumors about National Guard activation

Indiana State Police are reassuring the public after the governor activated the National Guard.

With rumors spreading about the purpose of the Guard call-up, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles spokesman with the Versailles State Police post, assured the public that the Guard is providing logistical assistance primarily assisting getting medical supplies and other equipment to hospitals and medical facilities around the state.

Wheeles said that the Guard and State Police are working closely with the governor’s office to provide relief to Hoosiers. And he urged you not to spread rumors from unreliable sources.

You can watch the governor’s video explaining the Guard activation here: