State police recognize area troopers for heroism

Indiana State Police troopers were recognized recently for their work saving lives in our area.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles was awarded a Bronze Star for rescuing a driver from a sinking car after a crash last November on State Road 11 in Jackson County, Indiana. Witnesses reported a car had driven off of the road into the water and the female driver was trapped inside the sinking car. Wheeles entered the water and broke the back window of the car, cutting his hand and arm . Both the driver and Wheeles were treated and released at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.

Three troopers received Lifesaving Awards for saving a driver trapped inside a burning truck off of U.S. 31 in southern Bartholomew County in April 2019. Sgt. Bryce Harris, Senior Trooper Brent Lykins, and Trooper Robert Jonas responded to a two-vehicle crash where one of the drivers was entrapped. Harris and Bartholomew County Deputy Andrew Whipker worked to control the fire while Lykins and Jonas pulled the driver through the back window of the truck.

The 2019 Trooper of the District for the Versailles District was awarded to Senior Trooper Matthew Holley. Holley leads the Indiana State Police-Area IV Crash Reconstruction Team.