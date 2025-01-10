State Police: Protect other drivers by cleaning snow, ice off vehicles

Indiana State Police are urging you to completely remove snow and ice from your vehicle before you drive and also warning other drivers to stay away from those who do not.

According to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, spokesman for the Indiana State Police, troopers were called to several incidents in Jackson County this week, where large slabs of snow and ice broke off of a vehicle and smashed into other vehicles on the road. Some of those caused significant damage to other driver’s windshields.

Wheeles said it is a driver’s responsibility to make sure that their vehicle is clear of snow and ice so you are not a hazard to others. But it also a reminder in this winter weather to leave extra space between you and drivers ahead of you on the road, so you don’t have to replace a broken windshield or even worse possible damage.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police