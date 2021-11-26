State police promote former Columbus officer, Seymour post trooper

website maker

A former Columbus police officer, and Seymour-based state trooper is getting promoted.

The Indiana State Police announced recently that Sgt. Brian K. Wilson has been promoted to the rank of First Sergeant. He will serve as the Operations Center Section Commander in Indianapolis and oversee the various components of the center.

Wilson, who is originally from Whiteland, is a graduate of Whiteland High School, and earned an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement from Vincennes University. He began his law enforcement career in 1991 with the Columbus Police Department. He graduated from the 52nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in 1995 and was first assigned to the Indiana State Police Post in Lafayette.

He transferred to the Seymour Post in 1997, where he served as a trooper until being promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He continued serving as a District Squad Sergeant when the Seymour Post was closed and merged with Versailles in 2010. In 2018, Wilson transferred to the Operations Center in Indianapolis.

Wilson and his wife Melody are residents of Johnson County and have four grown children and one grandchild.