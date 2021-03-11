State police kick off traffic-stopping search for criminals

Indiana State Police are kicking off an annual multi-state effort to crack down on criminal acts through high volume traffic enforcement.

Indiana is joining with agencies in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia for the Six-State Trooper Project. The crackdown effort on the highways lasts today through Saturday and you can expect to see more troopers on the roads conducting traffic stops.

Troopers say that criminals frequently must navigate the roadways while moving from point A to point B in their activities. By conducting large scale coordinated road patrols troopers create a bigger net for law enforcement. The effort also achieves safer roadways through increased traffic enforcement.

If you see someone taking part in high-risk driving behavior, if you suspect impaired driving, or suspect criminal activity on the road, you are encouraged to call 911.