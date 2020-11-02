State police investigating Seymour police shooting death

Seymour police shot and killed a man Sunday after he fled from a shoplifting incident.

According to the Indiana State Police, officers were called to the Walmart store on East Tipton Street at about 8:30 last night on a theft report. They found a man matching the suspect’s description and who was carrying stolen merchandise. He ran from police across Tipton Street and into a ditch.

State police say officers determined the man had a handgun and two Seymour officers fired at the man. Despite medical attention at the scene, he died after being taken to Schneck Medical Center.

Seymour Police Department requested the assistance of the state troopers to investigate the incident.

Neither the victim nor the officers have yet been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.