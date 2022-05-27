State police investigating death of Jennings inmate

Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate yesterday at the Jennings County Jail.

According to state police reports, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, corrections officers found 35-year-old Sandra I. Ray of North Vernon unresponsive in her cell. Jail officers and medics could not revive her and she was pronounced dead by the Jennings County Coroner’s office.

State police say that Ray was housed in the cell by herself and was the only person in the cell at the time of her death. She had originally been arrested on Tuesday evening on a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning in North Vernon and the results are pending. No foul play is suspected, troopers say.